Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication in Philadelphia

Bam Margera Cited for Public Intoxication ... At Philadelphia Hotel

8/9/2023 12:50 PM PT
Bam Margera
Bam Margera got in more trouble this week for allegedly being drunk in public ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us the ex-'Jackass' star was busted early Wednesday morning, around 4:30 AM, in Radnor Township -- a suburb just outside of Philly -- after patrolling officers say they saw him arguing loudly with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel.

The Radnor Hotel

Our sources say they stopped, approached Bam and co. ... and claim he smelled like booze and was slurring his speech. We’re told cops took him into custody and transported him to a station nearby -- where he was issued two citations.

One citation was for public intoxication, and the other was for disorderly conduct.

Bam was eventually released after making a call to a friend, and that there was no further incident or injuries.

