Guess Who This Silly Girl Turned Into!

Before this child actor with her pink visor on backwards turned into the talented actress and singer she is today, she was just goofing around with her dad at his office and growing up in sunny Los Angeles, California.

Perhaps she's most known for her starring role on Nickelodeon's iCarly with other child stars like Nathan Kress and Jennette McCurdy, but she was also the little sister of "Drake and Josh" and loved nothing more than playing pranks on set.