Mystery Mega Millions Player Wins Record $1.58 Billion Jackpot

One lucky Mega Millions ticketholder just became a billionaire -- yes, billionaire! -- overnight after winning the biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The identity of the player is still a mystery, but the person just pocketed an eye-popping $1.58 billion from a ticket reportedly purchased from a Publix Supermarket in Neptune, Florida.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14.

Now the fun begins for the Mega champ, who gets to choose between receiving the massive payout in annual installments or in one huge lump sum of cash worth about $783.3 million. Not a bad choice either way you cut it.