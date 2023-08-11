Katharine McPhee Misses Tour Dates in Asia Due To 'Family Tragedy'

Singer Katharine McPhee just went MIA from her concert tour in Asia ... and it's all because of a family emergency.

Katharine posted a statement on Instagram Friday ... apologizing to her fans for missing the last two shows in Jakarta on the Asian leg of her tour with her musician husband, David Foster.

She explained they "had a horrible tragedy in our family" and she had to return home to be with loved ones.

Katharine also said she hopes to come back one day and perform for the crowd.

Absent from her message was what exactly happened and to whom. It was also unclear if David would hit the stage solo to entertain the Jakarta crowd this weekend.