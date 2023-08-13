Patrick Mahomes & Wife Get Easy Mechanical Bull Ride Ahead of Season

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, went for a not-so-wild on a mechanical bull earlier this summer -- and based on the video we got of them on this thing ... you can tell the owners of the joint wanted to protect their QB.

The Chiefs star and his crew were at PBR Big Sky in Kansas City way back in early June -- for a charity event that a lot of celebs were involved in at the time -- and while hanging out ... it seems Pat and Brit got a little courage in them, wanting to mount the fake bull.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Check out these clips, obtained by TMZ, that shows the couple riding it together ... Brittany up front, and Patty in the back. As you can tell, it wasn't going too hard whatsoever -- these mechanical bulls can mess people up -- but that was far from the case here. Nice and easy!

Still, PM fell off first ... and it wasn't long after that Brittany went flying too. Again, it's pretty clear the operators of the bull weren't trying to bust them up ... they are KC royalty, after all.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At another point in the night ... Patrick got on there by himself, and there too he was smooth sailing. Probably a good call to go light on the big fella -- not only does he have pressure to win another Super Bowl (after snatching one last year) but he's gonna be the face of the franchise for years to come. No sense in causing a collar bone break in August. 😅