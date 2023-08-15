Adele Breaks Down in Tears Doing Fans' Gender Reveal at Vegas Concert

Play video content

Adele's got a habit of tearing up onstage while singing her love songs, but her latest sob sesh is for a gender reveal ... not hers, but for a couple of her fans in Vegas.

Chris Dare and his wife, Shantelle Lord, got the gender reveal party of a lifetime at Adele's residency show at Caesars Palace, getting the singer to answer the question: boy or girl?

Adele was filled with excitement from the get-go during the weekend, and eventually revealed the parents-to-be are having a baby boy -- which got the 3 of them, and the entire audience, jumping for joy.

After wishing them well, Adele breaks down in tears, apologizing to the crowd for getting emotional ... before jokingly asking Chris and Shantelle to do her next gender reveal "if and when" she gets pregnant again.