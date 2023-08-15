Katharine McPhee's Nanny Fatally Run Over by Elderly Woman at Car Dealership

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son's nanny died after an elderly woman at a Toyota dealership ran her over with an SUV.

Our sources say the nanny, Yadira Calito, is the woman who died last week in an incident at a San Fernando Valley car dealership.

The fatal accident happened Wednesday morning at Hamer Toyota when an 84-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the customer reception area.

Kat's nanny was pinned under the SUV and dragged for about 20 feet before eventually being freed from under the car. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Police say the elderly driver was taking her car in for service when she hit the gas instead of the brakes ... sending her car from the service bay driveway into the customer reception area. The driver has not been arrested.

Two men working at the Toyota dealership were also injured in the crash ... but both are expected to make full recoveries.