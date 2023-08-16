Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Quavo Tests Out New Album Material at Atlanta Braves Game

8/16/2023 7:46 AM PT
Quavo's swinging for the fences with his new album ... using the Atlanta Braves' stadium as his stage to give ATL a taste of the project!!!

The Atlanta rapper hyped the crowd inside Truist Park ahead of the Braves vs. Yankees game with his unreleased single "Who Wit Me?" ... a chant he got the crowd repeating on command.

The track will appear on Quavo's "Rocket Power" album that drops Friday -- the title being a nod to his late nephew Takeoff, who Quavo also honored by wearing the commemorative merchandise he recently launched to celebrate Takeoff's birthday.

The Braves beat the Yanks 5-0 and if that's a sign of Quavo's album's future success, then expect him to hit the streams straight out the park!!!

