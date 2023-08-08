Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit Nearly A Year After Filing

Offset and his legal beef with Quality Control Music -- the label behind his career as a member of Migos -- has ended ... with signs pointing to a settlement.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Offset filed to dismiss the suit against QC with prejudice Tuesday, ending a lengthy legal battle in which Offset claimed the label was trying to control the rights to his solo music and not honoring a deal they struck.

Sources close to Offset tell TMZ Hip Hop the superstar rapper won't be re-joining QC as a solo artist ... but we're told all disputes and differences were smoothed over.

Offset is currently releasing music on Motown ... his most recent single features wife Cardi B and he's got plenty of other songs in the works.

The compromise is par for the course for Offset this year ... he patched things up with Quavo ahead of Takeoff's birthday tribute as well.