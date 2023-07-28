Offset and Cardi B Recruit Taraji P. Henson for 'Jealousy' Video

Offset and Cardi B know how to handle their real-life drama well -- take all the turmoil and turn it into a hit record that boosts their bank account!!!

The former Migos member took full advantage of having a superstar rapper wife when he dropped his new single "Jealously" on Friday ... along with a music video he directed himself, taking a page outta John Singleton's 2001 classic hood romance, "Baby Boy!!!"

The visual costars Offset and Cardi's children, as well as "Baby Boy" star Taraji P. Henson, who resumes her role as the hot-headed "Yvette" to instruct Cardi on how to deal with her hubby's fictional transgressions ... strictly for the music vid.

It was just a month ago when Cardi lashed out at Offset, who had publicly accused her of cheating on him after he was accused of doing the same thing! Real messy stuff ... the song definitely sounds better.

"Jealously" was released on Motown Records, a big win for Offset as he had sued his ex-label Quality Control for blocking his music from coming out.