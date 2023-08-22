Jets Owner Woody Johnson Cops Jets Chain Inspired By Sauce Gardner

Woody Johnson is really a players' owner -- the New York Jets honcho decided he wanted to have drip like his superstar athletes ... by copping a diamond chain for himself!!

TMZ Sports is told -- the NFL owner recently hit up Al The Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ ... after he noticed the pieces made for Jets stars like Sauce Gardner, Mecole Hardman and Aaron Rodgers, and wanted to get in on the fun.

Woody revealed his own piece during a team meeting, as shown in the most recent episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" ... and everyone erupted in approval -- clapping and cheering as he explained how he got it.

"I got the inspiration from you," Woody told the players.

Johnson went on to say he saw just how hard the team has been working during training camp ... saying it motivated not only the front office, but the fan base as well.

We're told the piece -- which says "Woody and the Jets" -- is made of 80 carats of emerald and round cut diamonds ... with a white gold setting.

On the back, it reads "Think Big August "23."

Of course, Al is responsible for the most lavish looks in the game -- working with superstars like Gardner, Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry and so many more.

But Al tells us he's never worked with an NFL team owner before ... and it might be a first throughout the whole league.