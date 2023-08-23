Vanessa Bryant Posts Tribute For Kobe's Birthday, 'I Love You Always & Forever'
Vanessa Bryant Emotional Tribute On Kobe's Birthday ... 'I Love You Always & Forever'
8/23/2023 9:37 AM PT
The tributes are pouring in on what would have been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday ... with the late Lakers legend's wife, Vanessa, sharing an emotional post.
"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378," Vanessa said on Instagram alongside several pics of the couple together.
Bryant's former teammates like Caron Butler and Carlos Boozer showed love in the comments ... as well as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who said, "A timeless and inspiring love story ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
When Team USA sang "Happy Birthday" to Kobe 🐍— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2023 @espn
Special moment ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/sitaWj2WA8
Bryant has been the center of countless social media posts on Wednesday ... as many have been sharing their favorite memories.
Kobe and Vanessa first met on a music video set back in 1999 ... and were married 19 years before the five-time champion's death in 2020. They had four kids together -- Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.
The honors will continue on Thursday ... as many consider it another opportunity to celebrate Kobe, as 8/24 represents both his jersey numbers.