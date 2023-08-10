Nike Releases First Images Of Vanessa-Designed Kobe Bryant 'Halo' Protro 8's

Kobe Bryant's new sneaker, the Protro 8 is dropping in two weeks on what would've been Mamba's 45th birthday ... and now we're getting a look at the new Vanessa Bryant-designed Nike kick.

The footwear and apparel giant unveiled the "Halo" kicks on Thursday, just 24 hours after Vanessa teased fans with a silhouette of the sneakers on social media.

In fact, Vanessa reportedly helped design the sneakers to honor Kobe on his bday ... August 23.

FYI, the kicks are an updated edition of Kobe's eighth signature shoe, which originally dropped in 2012. It marks the second release from Kobe's line (the Kobe 4 Protro "Mamabacitas" were released in May) since the family reconciled their relationship with the Swoosh last year.

Of course, the previous contract between Kobe and Nike expired in April 2021 ... after the sides were unable to reach a new, long-term deal. But, Vanessa and Nike execs ultimately struck a deal, and that's great news for Kobe's millions of fans.

"This will be one of many Kobe 8 'Halo' styles coming soon," Vanessa wrote this week.