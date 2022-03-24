Vanessa Bryant Reconciles Nike Partnership, Announces Kobe & Gigi Shoes

Vanessa Bryant did it!

Kobe's widow just announced the Bryant family's longtime partnership with Nike has been renewed ... after Vanessa previously said she was parting ways with the Swoosh over money and shoe availability issues.

The previous contract ended in April 2021 after Vanessa was reportedly looking for a "lifetime" contract, similar to what LeBron James and Michael Jordan have gotten.

But, Thursday Vanessa announced both sides were able to come to an agreement to bring Kobe -- and Gigi -- under the Nike brand once again.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world," Bryant wrote.

And, Vanessa made it clear the deal isn't about financial gain -- it's about continuing to grow Kobe and Gigi's legacy through youth basketball.

"With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF)."

Vanessa continued ... "I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come. I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter's global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!"