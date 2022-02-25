Kobe and Gigi Bryant Hoodie Sells Out In Less Than 24 Minutes

Hoodie Sells Out In Less Than 24 Mins

Kobe and Gigi Bryant's legacy continues to live on -- the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation released a hoodie celebrating the two this week ... and it sold it out in less than 24 minutes.

Thursday -- 02/24 -- was a symbolic day for the Bryant family because it features the jersey numbers Gigi and Kobe wore during their basketball career.

Vanessa Bryant says Champion donated the hoodies to support the Mamba & Mambacita Sports store launch ... and judging from how quickly they went, supporters couldn't wait to get their hands on them.

Vanessa says the hoodie is for a good cause ... with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Foundation's mission of creating equal opportunity for underserved boys and girls in athletics.

The MMSF Reverse Weave Pullover hoodie is all black ... and features the Mamba & Mambacita logo on the front in white.

The hood and sleeve feature the numbers 2, 8, and 24 ... commemorating each jersey number Kobe and Gigi wore when they hit the hardwood.

"Special thanks to donating this merchandise to our foundation," Vanessa wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. We are overwhelmed with gratitude. Our hoodie sold out in less than 24 minutes 🖤🤍."