Greg In 'Everybody Hates Chris' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Vincent Martella was only 12 years old when he first started playing the role of Greg Wuliger -- the easygoing painter and Chris' only friend -- on the CW's sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" back in 2005.

Vincent shared the screen with Tyler James Williams as the unpopular, young teen who wants to be liked by his peers, Chris, Imani Hakim as the annoying little sister, Tonya and Tequan Richmond as Chris's younger and much taller brother, Drew.