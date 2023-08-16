Actor Jason Patric 'Memba Him?!
8/16/2023 12:01 AM PT
NYC native and American actor Jason Patric was in his early 20s when he became known for his movie characters, such as playing Michael Emerson -- the handsome and laid-back guy -- in "The Lost Boys" back in 1987 and Jim Raynor -- the undercover narcotics officer -- in "Rush" back in 1991.
Some of his other early notable parts include "Sleepers" with Kevin Bacon and Brad Pitt and "Speed 2: Cruise Control" with Sandra Bullock.
During the mid 2000s, Patric veered from the movie screen to the Broadway stage ... appearing in shows like "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" and "That Champion Season."