Meadow Soprano On 'The Sopranos' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler was 18 years old when she first played the role of Meadow Soprano -- the stubborn and entitled daughter who graduates from Catholic School and heads to Columbia University -- in HBO's "The Sopranos" from 1999-2007.

Sigler was part of an ensemble cast including the late James Gandolfini as the temperamental Italian-American mobster and father who winds up fooling around on his wife, Tony Soprano, Edie Falco as Tony's wife who is witty and committed to her family, Carmela Soprano and Lorraine Bracco as Tony's notable and wealthy therapist, Jenifer Melfi.