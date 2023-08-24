Stephen Strasburg Planning To Retire At 35 Amid Battle With Medical Condition

MLB star Stephen Strasburg is walking away from the game -- the 2019 World Series MVP is reportedly planning to retire at 35 years old ... amid a battle with a medical condition.

Strasburg -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft -- last played in June 2022 ... pitching just four innings after having surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome a year prior, which resulted in having a rib and two neck muscles removed.

According to the Washington Post, a press conference is scheduled for Sept. 9 before the Nats host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Strasburg was one of the most-hyped prospects after a stellar career at San Diego State ... but unfortunately, the ace dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his career.

The report says Strasburg is still dealing with "severe nerve damage" as a result of his condition ... and struggles with everyday tasks like opening doors and lifting his children.

FYI, according to the Mayo Clinic, TOS is "a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib are compressed" ... which results in shoulder and neck pain, as well as finger numbness.