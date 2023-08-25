Spain's WWC Team Refusing To Play Until Luis Rubiales Ousted Over Kiss Scandal

Spain's Women's World Cup team is now refusing to suit up again ... until Luis Rubiales resigns over the kiss he planted on Jennifer Hermoso following the squad's big victory last Sunday.

The entire championship team issued the ultimatum on Friday morning ... saying in addition to Rubiales, it wants other team officials ousted as well.

The squad added that the kiss after Spain's World Cup win was "unacceptable" ... while condemning "behaviors that have violated the dignity of women."

The statement came just a couple hours after Rubiales emphatically told reporters that he had no plans to resign over the scandal. During his impassioned speech about staying in his place, he also insisted the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso, however, said in the team's statement Friday that she "at no time" consented to the full-lip kiss.

Several soccer stars have thrown their support behind Hermoso and the Spanish players amid all the drama ... including USA striker Alex Morgan, who said she was "disgusted" by Rubiales' actions.

"Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives," Morgan tweeted, "but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation."