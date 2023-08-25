Guess Who This Bowl Cut Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cute kid hanging in the game aisle turned into an actor, he was just a '90s kid rockin' the bowl cut, growing up in Fairfax, Virginia and studying biomolecular & chemical engineering before making the switch to acting.

If you turn on Netflix, you can watch him as Zach Dempsey alongside actor Dylan Minnette. Other notable shows he's been on include "Riverdale," "K.C. Undercover" and he was in the superhero film "Shazam" with Zachary Levi.