Miguel Puts on Wild Body Suspension Show in Los Angeles

8/26/2023 5:55 AM PT
PERFORMING AT NEW HEIGHTS

Miguel put on a spine-tingling performance at his album party Friday night ... getting hooks inserted into his back before he was hoisted high up in the air by suspension equipment.

The singer hit the stage at Sony Studios in Los Angeles for a 4-song set to promote his upcoming album, VISCERA, after the crowd was told beforehand Miguel would be putting on an innovative, "boundary-pushing" show.

Miguel
And the dude wasn't lying. Check out the video ... Miguel, shirtless, parked himself on a sitting cube as three assistants stuck two metal hooks through temporary piercings in his skin on either side of his back.

Miguel
The hooks were then connected to a suspension machine, which lifted Miguel off the ground and close to the ceiling as he belted out his tune, "Rope."

Miguel
After hovering for about 4 minutes, the machine lowered Miguel to the stage, where his assistants removed the hooks from his back.

The audience loved it and wildly clapped at the end.

We're told Miguel prepped for this event for months, doing test runs with his team of experts who specialize in body suspension.

Miguel is flying high.

