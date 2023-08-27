Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

8/27/2023 12:30 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 13
Underneath this rounded-out photo is an Australian actor and comedian who broke out in Hollywood in the late 90s/early 2000s, and even though he's fully clothed and not "Full Frontal" in this image, he still remains quite the stud ... even when he's all mashed-up 😜!

In 2000, his native accent came in clutch when he starred in the Australian crime film "Chopper," and a decade later, he proved his strength and agility when he chased down Chris Pine in "Star Trek."

Given this secret scripture, do you have what it takes to guess the celeb?

