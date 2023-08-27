Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Charles Manson's Hair and Ashes Used In New Exotic Art

CHARLES MANSON ASHES AND HAIR USED IN NEW EXOTIC ART

8/27/2023 12:50 AM PT
charles manson art project
TMZ.com

Charles Manson's hair and cremated remains are being used in a new exotic piece of art ... and it looks eerily similar to the famous mass murderer.

Ryan Almighty tells TMZ ... he and fellow artist Terry Barr -- who specializes in sculpting shrunken heads -- recently joined forces to create Manson art.

charles manson art project
TMZ.com

Ryan owns some of Manson's cremated remains and pieces of his hair ... both of which were gifted to him by a close friend of Manson's.

Once Terry sculpted the lifelike Manson head, Ryan added the remains in the eyes and attached grey hairs to the head.

Britney-Divorce-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

Bad news for Manson followers ... the shrunken head isn't for sale, but Ryan says you can check it out at his private museum in Warren, PA.

charles manson art project
TMZ.com

Ryan has a history of using Manson's remains in his art ... even using ashes in a "Helter Skelter" tattoo for one Manson fanatic.

11/11/2020
FROM ASHES TO INK
TMZ.com

It's dark, for sure, but it's not the first time people were obsessed with mass killers.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later