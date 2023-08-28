H.S. Football Coach Arrested For Punching Player On Sideline, Caught On Video

Play video content

An Atlanta-area high school football coach was arrested after punching one of his players in the stomach on the sideline during a game, and the entire ordeal was captured on video.

The disgusting act occurred during the 1st quarter of the Mays H.S. vs. Douglas County H.S. football game at Henderson Stadium in Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

The Peachtree TV broadcast captured the assistant coach in his player's face, number 24, before decking the boy with a right to his gut.

The player -- a junior defensive back according to Max Preps -- backed up after the sucker punch and appeared to hunch over in pain as the coach continued to yell.

Atlanta Public Schools didn't waste any time ... they told us the coach, who is not a teacher, was taken into police custody shortly after the act of violence.

"Video from the live broadcast of the game appears to show the lay coach physically assaulting a player," APS said in a statement.

"The adult will be charged with simple battery and faces administrative charges from the district as well."

"The safety and well-being of all APS students remains a high priority for the district and all APS employees are held to the highest standard of conduct and professionalism."