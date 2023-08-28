Nicki Minaj Sings On New Track 'Last Time I Saw You'

Nicki Minaj's upcoming "Pink Friday 2" album won't just feature her raps ... she's also flexing her singing skills on at least one new song, "Last Time I Saw You."

On Monday, Nicki fired off a one-minute taste test of the song on TikTok along with a montage of photos of herself, as well as scenes from the upcoming music video.

The bubbly crooning is a swift departure from Nicki's 'PF2' kickoff single "Super Freaky Girl," which she released a year ago ... and still holds the distinction of being the last rap song to top the Billboard Hot 100!!!

Longtime Barbz note how 'Last Time' reminds them of her 2014 single "Pills N Potions," where she carried the track by singing and the music video appears to contain similar vibes ... Nicki's standing on a watery platform backed by a green screen which will surely color in the pink effects.