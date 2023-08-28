Pro Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Left Bloodied After Crashing Into Female Spectator

Play video content Courtesy of La Vuelta

Pro cyclist Remco Evenepoel literally put his blood, sweat and maybe even some tears into his recent race ... 'cause the athlete was left gushing from the face after crashing into a woman in the crowd.

The scary incident happened on Monday ... after the Belgian star crossed the finish line to win stage three of La Vuelta a España.

In footage of the accident, the 23-year-old is shown zooming directly toward a large group of people after the race ... and a collision was inevitable.

Evenepoel couldn't slow down in enough time to prevent ramming into the crowd ... and despite a few fans jumping out of the way, he made direct contact with a female spectator.

Evenepoel suffered some damage as a result ... and the blood poured from his head as he got back up on his feet.

The good news is Evenepoel is okay ... and after cleaning up, the star cyclist went on his Instagram to send a message to the lady he accidentally ran into.

"I want to tell you all that I'm doing okay. I also hope that the woman involved in the accident/crash is also doing okay," Evenepoel said. "I want to thank all for the support."

FYI, this is Evenepoel's second consecutive first place finish at La Vuelta ... a race his Soudal-Quickstep team didn't want him to compete in this year.

"A first, I said it was preferable that he didn’t do the Tour of Spain," team manager Patrick Lefevere said. "But when I saw the level he achieved again and how keen he was, I could only follow his lead."

Remco -- whose father is former pro cyclist Patrick Evenepoel -- is one of the best in the sport ... and has won a ton of major championships and awards so far in his young career.