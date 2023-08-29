Jessie James Decker Worried About Her Breast Implants Amid 4th Pregnancy

Jessie James Decker will have a lot of milk on deck pretty soon as she navigates her fourth pregnancy -- something that's definitely on her mind ... especially after getting implants.

The singer was answering questions from fans on social media, and when one person asked if she was nervous about breastfeeding now that she's cupped up -- which happened 2 years back -- JJD answered honestly ... explaining a bit of buyer's remorse.

While Jessie says she'll be able to feed her forthcoming baby just fine ... she does wish she wouldn't have gotten them so big to begin with if she knew kid no. 4 was in the stars.

She writes, "When I'm pregnant they get massive like quadruple in size 😅😅😅 Def will need a reduction in the future & will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I'm over it. Give me some shmediumz😂"

Jessie's been upfront about her personal health and medical decisions -- including the fact that she wanted her hubby, Eric, to get a vasectomy after they had their 3rd child.