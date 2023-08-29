Kamaru Usman Warns Not To Count Out Francis Ngannou Vs. Tyson Fury

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC star Kamaru Usman says you'd be making a mistake to flatly count out his close friend Francis Ngannou in his fight against the world's best heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury ... 'cause "The Predator" has that one equalizer.

His knock-your-ass unconscious power!

During a recent conversation with Usman, we asked him about the October 28th fight between Francis and Tyson ... an event many people have said Ngannou cannot win.

That's not the way the former welterweight champion and future UFC Hall of Famer sees it.

"Obviously, Francis is not a full-time boxer, so it's not going to be different. The mechanics are going to be a little bit different, but the one thing Francis has, God has blessed him with power. If he touches your head anywhere in this radius right here," Usman said, pointing all around his head.

"It does not matter. If [Francis] touches you, you might not wake up. And so I give him that chance for sure. But when you're talking about a drawn-out 12-round boxing match on paper, I don't think Francis is as skilled or experienced to win that fight, but Francis has a great equalizer, and that is God-given power. If he touches you, you will go to sleep."

It's reminiscent of what Ngannou himself recently told us when we spoke with him at LAX ... when he promised Fury would touch the canvas.

Win or lose, Kamaru believes the fight has all the markings of an absolutely massive event, and he's pumped!

"If you haven't noticed it by now, Francis is blessed with all the trials and tribulations that he's gone through in his life, he is blessed to still be here standing right now, and to have a fight like this, of this magnitude, the biggest fight in the world."