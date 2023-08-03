Mike Tyson To Train Francis Ngannou For Tyson Fury Fight

Ask and you shall receive!!

Mike Tyson is granting Francis Ngannou's wish ... officially joining the former UFC champion's team to help him train for his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Remember, Francis told TMZ Sports last month he would love to work with Iron Mike leading up to his October 28 bout against Fury (33-0) ... saying, "I think getting some advice or some training from Mike Tyson would be good."

"I also think of somebody like Lennox Lewis, which could be good."

Well, it's happening ... 'cause Michael Benson of talkSPORT confirmed on Thursday the legendary heavyweight champ will be part of Ngannou's training camp and be in his corner for his fight in Saudi Arabia.

Mike Tyson gave UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tips on how to fight Tyson Fury…



Tyson actually gave Ngannou tips on how to beat Fury in the past -- after he appeared on the Hotboxin' podcast, Mike showed the 36-year-old how to throw a body shot on the 6-foot-9 beast.