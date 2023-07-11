Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou Boxing Match Set For October In Saudi Arabia

Francis Ngannou once stared down Tyson Fury and told him he was going to "find out who the baddest mother f***er on the planet is" ... now, the answer may be closer than ever, 'cause the men are boxing in just over 100 days!

The fight, literally the biggest crossover in recent memory, is set to go down on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ... under conventional boxing rules, with three judges scoring the bout.

"Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” a release announcing the fight read.

Of course, 36-year-old Ngannou split with the UFC last year, and hasn't fought since January 2022, when he beat title contender Ciryl Gane. Francis signed a deal with PFL a few months ago which allowed him to take other lucrative fights ... like this one.

As for 34-year-old Fury, he's without question the greatest heavyweight fighter in the world and one of the best to ever step foot in a ring.

It's unclear if Fury's belts will be on the line vs. Ngannou.

The men, although mostly friendly with one another, have been going back and forth for years ... but it was just recently that the fight was agreed upon.

Odds have already opened for the fight, and as you'd expect, Fury is a sizeable favorite at -500 (risk $500 to win $100).