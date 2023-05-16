Ex-UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Signs With PFL, Gets Advisory Board Seat

Francis Ngannou is a combat free agent no more -- the former UFC champion has signed with the Professional Fighters League ... and he's getting a seat at the table.

The promotion announced the major news on Tuesday ... saying not only will Ngannou compete in its super fight division starting in mid-2024, but he will also join the PFL Global Advisory Board and represent fellow athletes as it focuses on a "fighters-first mission."

On top of that, "The Predator" will become an equity owner and chairman of PFL's expansion in Africa.

The 36-year-old heavyweight superstar follows Jake Paul, who joined PFL in January. The Problem Child is clearly happy with Ngannou coming on board ... posting a vid welcoming him to the promotion.

Ngannou spoke about the move ... saying, "I am very excited for this game-changing partnership with the Professional Fighters League to continue my MMA fighting career in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division."

"I believe in the PFL’s 'fighter first' culture and global vision including developing the sport in Africa. With that, I am also proud to announce that I will serve as Chairman of PFL Africa which will be the leading MMA organization on the continent providing great African fighters the opportunity to compete on a global platform."

It's a huge get for PFL ... as Ngannou has earned a 17-3 record over the course of his career, with big wins over Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez and Ciryl Gane. He became the UFC heavyweight champ in March 2021 ... and defended his title until his contract expired.