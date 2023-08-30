Coi Leray Disses Latto, Trippie Redd On 'Blue Moon' EP

Coi Leray is clearly still irked over her size being used as a punchline on Latto's hit song, and she's doing some punching of her own via her new track!!

On Wednesday, Coi dropped her new 5-track "Blue Moon" EP to celebrate tonight's "supermoon" phenomenon ... and used the first single, "Isabel Marant," to light up Latto in the chorus, "Hop up on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag.”

Coi was directly responding to Latto's lyrics, "Smokin' on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray" ... from her song, "Put It On Da Floor" earlier this year.

Latto replaced the verse on her now platinum remix with Cardi B and even showed Coi love during her Coachella set -- which Coi appeared to accept at the time.

Now that Coi's flipped the script, let's see how long Latto let's the blunt metaphor go before responding.

Coi also took a swipe at her ex Trippie Redd on the track, rapping how the industry “tried to count me out, and now I'm big as Trippie Redd!!!"

Coi and Trippie dated back in 2019, and their relationship ended with Trippie making a diss song named after her on his album.