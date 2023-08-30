Crazy Shovel-Wielding Fight in Mississippi, One Man Bloodied

Play video content

A group of Mississippi men got into a vicious battle with a shovel and wooden plank ... leaving one of the dudes drenched in blood.

The nearly 2-minute fight was caught on video and posted to Facebook ... featuring three men squaring off outside a ramshackle home in the area near Jackson.

One guy screams at the other two ... "It's mine motherf***er" -- although it's not clear what he's referring to.

Suddenly, one of the other men whacks the guy in the head with the plank, causing him to fall to the ground, blood flowing down the front of his shirt from an open wound.

The victim gets to his feet and continues to argue with his attacker, promising a stint in prison for the old man, whose younger cohort retrieves the shovel.

As the exchange becomes more heated, the injured man grabs his crotch and makes a lewd remark ... prompting the cohort to bash him in the head with the shovel.

The man stumbles backward into his truck, climbs behind the wheel and drives off.