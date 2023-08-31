Diddy Unveils Insane Amount of R&B Singers on New Album

Diddy's sixth studio album, and first under his Love Records imprint, will resemble most of his lavish parties -- celebs at every turn!!!

Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. are just a handful of the names included as guest features for the hip hop mogul, who set a release date Thursday of September 15 for his full-blown R&B project, "The Love Album: Off the Grid."

The album will also mark the return of Dirty Money, the duo Diddy formed with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper back in 2010 for the album, "Last Train to Paris" ... a reunion fans have been demanding for years!!!

The Weeknd will lead the album's next single, "Another One Of Me" ... a track that'll mark the last time his stage name is used. He's swapping it out in favor of his gov't name, Abel Tesfaye, after the album's released.