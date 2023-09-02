AI Model Labeled Racist Over Generated Images of People From All 50 States

After AI-Generated Images Of People From All 50 States

Artificial intelligence relies on ethnic stereotypes and is completely racist ... that's the majority view on social media after computers imagined what someone from each state looks like.

Here's the deal ... one advanced AI model cranked out 50 images of what it imagined folks from all 50 states would look like, and real people are saying the results reek of racism.

Folks on Elon Musk's app are saying AI is playing into racist tropes when it comes up with images of minorities, and they're ripping the computer model for basically ignoring Black couples in favor of white or mixed couples.

One example getting a lot of attention is Mississippi ... the AI-generated image is a Black man dressed like he's been working in the fields, with tons of dirt covering his clothes.

The AI model had some fun with Florida though ... the person the computer thinks best resembles the Sunshine State has some oddly reptilian features.

So, yeah, this is what these computers are coming up with. Bizarre, right?!?

Lots of folks also have issues with the Alaska image being a "delicate looking white girl" ... and they point out all the white couples seem to be men with much younger-looking wives.