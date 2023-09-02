Bodybuilding Pioneer Lisa Lyon in Grave Condition From Cancer

Lisa Lyon -- a pioneer in professional women's bodybuilding -- is in grave condition, suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Lyon, who famously posed for Playboy in 1980, was recently transferred to hospice care in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.

The muscle champ had a short, but sweet career in bodybuilding. In 1979, Lyon snagged the first International Federation of Bodybuilders Woman's World Pro Bodybuilding Championship in Los Angeles. Turns out this was one of two bodybuilding contests Lyon entered, but it was no doubt a huge success for her.

She went on to promote women's bodybuilding in magazines and on TV talk shows. She also penned a book on the topic called, "Lisa Lyon’s Body Magic," which was published in 1981.

Not only that ... but Lyon was one of the only female bodybuilders at the time to be photographed for Playboy. Her sexy snaps appeared in the October 1980 issue.

She also modeled for renowned photographer, Robert Mapplethorpe, who occasionally produced pictures for Andy Warhol.

In 2000, Lyon was inducted into the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federal Hall of Fame for elevating bodybuilding to the level of fine art.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sits on the shoulders of bodybuilder and future model in Playboy magazine Lisa Lyon . USA , 1979 pic.twitter.com/O1Wsr7gngj — DrPopCulture (@DrPopCultureUSA) July 31, 2023 @DrPopCultureUSA