Jake Gyllenhaal's Romantic Stroll Through NYC with French Girlfriend

Jake Gyllenhaal is as low-key as they come, but this weekend -- he wanted to put his love life on full display for the world to see ... and it's really like something out of a movie.

Check out these awesome photos of the big-time actor taking a romantic walk through NYC's SoHo neighborhood alongside his girlfriend of 5 years -- French model Jeanne Cadieu ... with whom he's been involved with since at least 2018.

As you can see, they're kinda in matching outfits here ... JG has a loose white shirt -- meanwhile, Jeanne's rocking a beige, Fall-ready cozy sweater and some cuffed jeans.

They were hand-in-hand, and at times ... even arm-in-arm, with Jeanne wrapping herself around Jake's shoulder -- and him holding onto her waist. Of course, there were also some kisses too ... like we said, it ended up amounting to a Hallmark moment, of sorts.

Interestingly enough, these pics come on the heels of Jake opening up about his relationship with Jeanne to People Mag -- where he heaped on glowing praise for his partner. Jake has this to say, "It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have. And I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours."

Jake also said this about the prospect of settling down ... "I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud," adding that his relationship with Jeanne is "one of the most important in my life."

In other words, this might be the one for Jake Gyllenhaal ... after all these years.