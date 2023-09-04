Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celeb Baby Bumps -- Guess Who!

Celeb Baby Bumps Guess Who!

9/4/2023
Celebrity Baby Bumps -- Guess Who!
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

These gorgeous gals have had their ovens turned on for 9 long months and are in desperate need of a water break! But before their little miracles pop out of the oven, can you guess the mystery mom who's rockin' the baby bump?!

Whether gearing up for a laborious day of work or just going out with a glow for a night out on the town, these hot Hollywood mommas deserve some R&R!

Lay your celeb knowledge out on the (delivery) table and push through our gallery to see which celebs are ready to pop, lock, and drop it!

Happy Labor Day!

