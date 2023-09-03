Terann Hilow Shines Bright In Jeweled Black Bikini!
Terann Hilow Shines Bright In Jeweled Black Bikini!
9/3/2023 12:01 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from the Lone Star State where Terann Hillow strapped into a jewel-studded leather bikini and toasted in the Texas sun while hanging poolside in Austin.
When this entrepreneur isn't shining big and bright ... deep in the heart of Texas, Terann likes to explore new hobbies like pickleball, gardening, reading and even designs and makes her own swimwear!
Sew cool!
That's a wrap on this year's heat-filled Summer Hot Shots features. A HUGE shout out to all the hotties that participated in bringing the 🔥 to TMZ including Eve Plourde, Emmett Preciado, Christian Bendek, Glüme, Michal Idan, Sapphire Howell, Zac Clejan, Sara Allaby and Valentina Ferrer!
See ya next summer!