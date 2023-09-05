Deion Sanders' Univ. Of Colorado Surges Into Top 25 Rankings After Win Over TCU

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes walked the walk on Saturday in a huge win over TCU ... and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for their performance -- earning a place in this week's Top 25 rankings.

The Associated Press just revealed the Buffs slid into No. 22 on the list ... after they scored a massive, 45-42 win over the Horned Frogs in Texas despite being 21-point underdogs.

Sanders' squad -- which was just 1-11 last season -- looked impressive ... especially PrimeTime's quarterback son, Shedeur, who threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

SHEDEUR SANDERS PUTTING THE DOUBTERS TO SLEEP



pic.twitter.com/XLbZqyHAxp — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 2, 2023 @CUBarstool

Coach Prime knew it was a big win after the final whistle had blown ... 'cause he gloated throughout his postgame press conference, even asking one of his biggest detractors repeatedly, "Do you believe?!"

Deion Sanders responds to a reporter: “Do you believe now?! I read through that bulljoke you wrote!” pic.twitter.com/52xJcQkH4b — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_

Sanders and his team will have another opportunity to prove they're the real deal this weekend ... when they face off with Nebraska on Saturday in Boulder.