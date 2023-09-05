US Open Fan Ejected After Allegedly Screaming 'Hitler Phrase' During Zverev Match

A US Open fan was booted from his seat early Tuesday morning ... after tennis star Alexander Zverev insisted the guy screamed "the most famous Hitler phrase there is" right in the middle of a match.

The incident happened during Zverev's grueling clash with Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York ... when just before Zverev went to serve, a fan allegedly yelled out, "Deutschland über alles" -- words associated with Hitler's Nazi regime.

Immediately after the patron had finished shouting, Zverev turned to the chair ump and told him the comment was "unacceptable."

Alexander Zverev entend un encouragement néo-nazi et va immédiatement alerter l'arbitre : "Il vient juste de dire la phrase d'Hitler la plus célèbre. Ce n'est pas acceptable. Incroyable."



La personne sera dégagée du court. Bravo. 👏pic.twitter.com/lqhd3KXCF8 — Tennis Legend (@TennisLegende) September 5, 2023 @TennisLegende

"This is unbelievable," he added.

The US Open official then turned toward the crowd and demanded to know who yelled the remark. Several moments later, the alleged shouter was ID'ed and ejected from the venue.

Security was looking for a fan who yelled during the Jannik Sinner & Alexander Zverev match.



Zverev said he yelled "the most famous Hitler phrase.”



Security looked for the person for at least 10 minutes.



They escorted a fan out & the crowd cheered as they left. pic.twitter.com/QDClUPqPwu — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023 @TheTennisLetter

"A disparaging remark was directed toward Alexander Zverev," a United States Tennis Association spokesman said in a statement following the incident. "The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium."

Zverev would go on to win the match despite the scene ... and afterward, he expressed his disappointment over the whole interaction.

I asked Alexander Zverev what that fan said.



"He started signing the anthem of Hitler, back in the day. It was a bit too much. I think he was getting involved in the match too much. Me being German & not really proud of that history, it's not really a great thing to do." #usopen pic.twitter.com/HIwkAhdLSg — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) September 5, 2023 @sluggahjells