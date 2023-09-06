Terrence Clarke's Mom Visits Gravesite On 22nd Birthday, 'Miss You So Much'

Play video content Instagram / @osmine

Late NBA prospect Terrence Clarke would have been 22 on Wednesday ... and his mother paid tribute to the ex-Kentucky Wildcats star by visiting his grave in an emotional video.

Clarke's mother, Osmine, shared a clip of her trip to the cemetery ... showing Clarke's tombstone covered with birthday balloons, flowers, and basketballs.

"Happy birthday T," Osmine said on Instagram. "miss you so much."

John Calipari -- who coached Clarke at UK in 2020 -- also honored his former guard by sharing a photo of TC in his No. 5 jersey.

"Happy heavenly birthday, Terrence," Calipari wrote.

Fellow hoopers Zaire Wade, Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. remembered Clarke with social media posts of their own as well.

As we previously reported, Clarke was killed in a car accident weeks before the 2021 NBA Draft.

Since Clarke's sudden death, the NBA and his hometown of Boston have shown love in many ways ... including selecting him with an honorary pick in the 2021 draft, making him a Rising Star jersey during the 2022 All-Star Weekend, and dedicating a new community gym in his honor.

Clarke was a 5-star recruit in high school ... and was named 10th best player in the 2020 class by ESPN. He averaged 9.6 points and 2 assists per game in his freshman year at UK.