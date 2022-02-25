Terrence Clarke's Mom Receives Honorary Rising Star Jersey

The NBA continues to pay tribute to the late Terrence Clarke ... by gifting his mother an honorary Rising Star jersey from the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

Clarke's mom, Osmine, shared the news on Instagram ... saying she received her son's All-Star gear from Klutch Sports -- the agency TC signed with before his tragic death last April.

"Thanks 🙏🏾 to Klutch team for sending me T's jerseys," Osmine said, "I'm so sorry 😢 he wasn't able to showcase his talent before leaving us."

"Thanks again for all who made this possible a through STAR 🌟 looking over us love ❤️ you 5"

Clarke -- who played for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2020 -- passed away after a horrific car accident in Los Angeles on April 22 ... months before the 2021 NBA Draft.

The NBA has preserved the 6'8" guard's legacy ever since ... making him an honorary pick at the draft and bringing his family on stage to accept his draft hat.

On what would’ve been his draft night, the NBA pays tribute to Kentucky's Terrence Clarke by making him an honorary draftee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i3BOvzIlTi — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2021 @espn

The league also teamed up with the Celtics to renovate the Boston Centers for Youth & Families Vine St.'s basketball court ... where Clarke grew up playing hoops.

The court features his initials, Wildcats jersey #5 and his famous quote -- "I want to be that guy for everyone in the city."