David Beckham Surprises Marc Anthony At Walk Of Fame Ceremony ... Emotional Speech

David Beckham and Marc Anthony's bromance just got a whole lot tighter ... the former soccer superstar surprised his good pal at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday -- and gave a super emotional speech.

The Inter Miami owner hid in the wings as Anthony was about to be introduced at the event ... and just before the singer's star was unveiled on the famous strip of sidewalk in Los Angeles, Beckham appeared.

Anthony was fired up to see his close friend -- and shared not one, but two long embraces with the ex-footballer.

Then, Beckham got up to the podium ... and gushed about Anthony.

Beckham revealed he used to listen to Anthony's music before every one of his Real Madrid games. He also told the crowd in attendance he learned how to salsa dance because of Anthony.

"Today, Marc," Beckham said into the microphone, "we celebrate you and everything you mean to all of us and to all of your fans around the world."

At one point, after telling Anthony he loved him, Beckham paused his speech and said, "I'm getting emotional."

The guys then shared another hug after Beckham wrapped ... before Anthony -- the godfather of Beckham's son, Cruz -- received his star.

The two are no strangers to putting their affection for each other on public display ... ever since they became friends a couple decades ago, they've shared big moments together -- including back in July, when Beckham met Anthony's newborn child.