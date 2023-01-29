Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira ... In Star-Studded Wedding

Marc Anthony's married again -- this time saying "I do" to a 23-year-old beauty pageant winner ... with a lot of famous friends in tow, sans one key person.

The singer reportedly tied the knot Saturday with Nadia Ferreira, whom he got engaged to in May. Per Hola!, the nuptials went down in Miami at the Perez Art Museum. Not only was the place packed with celebs, but public officials too -- Miami's mayor included, who officiated.

Other guests in attendance ... David and Cruz Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and more. We know, you're wondering if J Lo showed up ... so far, there's no sign that she did.

This is Marc's 4th walk down the aisle, and Nadia's first. He's been married to Dayanara Torres, Shannon De Lima and, of course, Jen ... whom he shares two kids with. It's unclear if his children with J Lo were there ... ditto for his other 4 kids from previous relationships.

In any event, it seems everyone had a good time ... these photos showing people mingling inside the venue feature nothing but smiles and laughter -- so it would appear it was a hit.

Considering Marc's arguably the king of modern Latin music to this day ... it makes sense he got everyone in the game out to celebrate. Think 'Godfather' -- gotta pay your respects.

