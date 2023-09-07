LSU's Kim Mulkey To Get $32 Million Contract, Highest Paid WCBB Coach Ever

Move over, Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley -- Kim Mulkey is taking the title of highest-paid women's basketball coach in college history ... after reportedly agreeing to a massive, $32 million deal!!

The LSU head coach -- who signed with the Tigers in 2021 -- is slated to rake in the huge chunk of change over the course of 10 years, with The Advocate in Baton Rouge reporting the deal still needs to be approved by the school board before it becomes official.

Once that happens, it will be the biggest contract in women's college basketball history -- more than Auriemma, who got a $15M extension from UCONN in 2021 ... and South Carolina's Staley, who inked a seven-year deal for $22.4 million that same year.

Mulkey's payday comes after leading the LSU women's hoops team to its first NCAA championship in April ... when Angel Reese and Co. issued a 102-85 beatdown on Iowa.

The Tigers' 2023 win was Mulkey's 4th NCAA title as a head coach -- she also secured three 'ships over the course of her 21-year career at Baylor.

Mulkey's a true winner in all aspects -- she won the whole enchilada in 1981 and 1982 as a player for Louisiana Tech.