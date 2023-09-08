Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Deactivates X Account After Dreadful Game

Kadarius Toney is going ghost after his abysmal Thursday Night Football outing ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs receiver just deactivated his X account.

There's no sugar-coating it -- Toney had a bad game in the Chiefs' loss to the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the 2023 season ... missing three targets and deflecting a pass that was intercepted for a pick-six, which ended up being the game-changing play of the matchup.

Toney finished the game with one catch for one yard and one rush for a loss.

Fans were quick to share critical posts throughout the game ... mentioning Toney's account as they expressed their frustrations with his performance.

They can complain all they want, but Toney's tuning out the haters ... 'cause a visit to his "0fficialC2N" profile now reads "This account doesn't exist."

While Chiefs Kingdom and trolls are spewing hate, the guy's still getting support from his team ... as Patrick Mahomes said despite the drops, he has faith in Toney.

Kadarius Toney season opener against the Lions 🦁



1 CATCH 🔥

1 YARD 🔥

3 DROPS 🔥

1 DROP TURNED INTO A PICK 6 🔥

1 30 YARD GAME LOSING DROP ON THE LAST DRIVE 🔥



Kadarius Toney had himself a NIGHT! 🔥😮‍💨💪



pic.twitter.com/M0FEyA9DPM — evin (@KayvonOjulari) September 8, 2023 @KayvonOjulari

"Obviously he would've wanted to catch a few of those in the game, but I've trusted he's going to be that guy that I go to in those crucial moments, and he's going to make the catch and win us some games like he did last year," Mahomes told reporters after the 20-21 loss.