Biden Makes 'John Wayne' Dog-Faced, Pony Soldier Reference Again

President Biden loves those old western films, evidenced in the fact that he once again quoted his favorite John Wayne line ... which still doesn't seem to exist as he describes it.

Joe was out in Vietnam this weekend where he was talking shop with other global leaders, and at one point he was addressing climate change ... and used a line he believes is from a JW movie to hit the point home about folks who deny global warming exists.

Of course, he again invoked his favorite old-timey phrase -- "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" -- to suggest the people who say climate change isn't real are bold-faced liars.

Joe describes the scene he believes this line, which he's dropped before, is from -- and apparently it has something to do with Native Americans being deceived by Union soldiers ... with one of the tribesman telling John's character that they're full of it.

Joe Biden to New Hampshire voter asking about why he lost in Iowa “you’re a lying dog-faced pony solider” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020 @SteveGuest

He doesn't say which film, specifically, this is from ... and even his description of the scene is a little fuzzy. Funny enough, Joe used this quote before -- back in 2020, while he was campaigning, he called a young woman this to her face after she asked a question.

At the time, his remark was perceived as rude and a little out of pocket on JB's part -- but journos also discovered the "dog-faced, pony solider" mashup simply doesn't exist as Joe remembers it. He appears to be mixing lines from a couple different John Wayne movies, not to mention an entirely separate film ... the 1952 Tyrone Power flick called "Pony Soldier."