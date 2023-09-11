Fan Hurls Homophobic Slurs At Texas Players, Univ. Of Alabama Slams 'Vile' Behavior

Play video content

The University of Alabama says it's outraged after a fan was heard yelling racist remarks and homophobic slurs at Texas players during their game on Sunday ... telling TMZ Sports it's flat-out "disgusted" by the behavior.

The disturbing shouts were captured on video at some point during the Longhorns' 34-24 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

In the footage, you can hear one man behind the UT bench shouting the anti-gay f-word repeatedly at a trio of Longhorns who were dancing on their sideline during the win.

The man also can be heard in the clip screaming for the players, who are Black, to "go back to the projects."

The three Longhorns players -- defensive backs X'Avion Brice and Jelani McDonald, and running back Quintrevion Wisner -- have yet to comment publicly on the footage ... though Wisner's mother said in a statement on X that she was heartbroken over the situation.

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!" Angie Wisner said.

"Love you Son! But, the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace."

As for Alabama, the university slammed the fan's actions in a scathing statement on Monday afternoon.

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night," the statement read. "To be clear, we condemn this behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values."

"We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site."

"Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed, and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations is promptly removed and may be banned from future events."